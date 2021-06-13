JOHNSON: Local, nationwide benefits would come with Transit Act

It’s been a busy couple of weeks here in Georgia and in Washington since I last wrote.



Not only did I attend the centennial recognition of the Tulsa Massacre with President Biden last week, but I introduced H.R. 3466, The Tulsa-Greenwood Massacre Claims Accountability Act, which would allow survivors and their descendants access to the federal courts. The survivors and descendants of this atrocity have been denied justice for far too long.

Closer to home, I’m proud to announce that five transportation projects I green-lighted worth $20 million will be included in the “Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act.” The projects will improve safety, equity and help respond to the climate crisis by investing in transit.

With the safety of the traveling public in mind, I reintroduced the “Safe Roads Act of 2021,” on May 28 that would direct the Department of Transportation to require that all new tractor trailers be equipped with and use an automatic emergency braking system. I’m pleased to report this bill is also part of the INVEST in America Act.

One of the most important things we can do in Congress is invest in our most valuable resources – people. That’s why I’ve introduced the “Stronger Communities Through Better Transit Act,” to provide federal funds to improve bus and train service here in Atlanta and around the country. As many Georgians and Americans struggle to recover financially from the economic challenges of the past year, everyone deserves to be able to get to work in a timely and affordable way. People need to pick their kids up from school, shop for groceries and visit the doctor whether they can afford or are able to drive.

As chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, I’ve been working to hold the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) accountable; I sent a letter to Spotify requesting information on the platform’s pilot testing of “Discovery Mode”; and I held a hearing on “Civil Enforcement of Congressional Authorities” to explore the methods by which Congress can compel enforcement of its subpoenas.

As always, I appreciate your time and feedback. Please remember you can reach me and get good information on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages by clicking the icons at the top of this e-letter. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to represent you in Congress. Please continue following CDC guidelines and please get a vaccine if you haven’t already received one. If you have any questions about the American Rescue Plan and what it means for you and your family, please don’t hesitate to call my district office at 770-987-2291. Thank you!

Rep. Hank Johnson represents Georgia’s 4th Congressional District, including DeKalb, Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, in the U.S. House.





