GRAHAM: Loeffler, Perdue are nation’s only chance for survival

You will never convince me Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Like, ever.

I’m not going to go over everything I’ve seen that has brought me to that conclusion. I could, but what would be the point, really?

That’s the way I feel about it, and if you feel the same way, great. No reason to review all the information out there you’ve probably already seen as well.

If you don’t feel the same way I do, that’s fine too. No hard feelings, at least not on my part. But let’s not waste each other’s time trying to change the other’s mind.

With that being said, I’m also not convinced President Donald Trump’s efforts to set aside the alleged outcome of the election will be successful.

I want the president to pursue every possible legal remedy available to him, but time is running out — in a hurry. His record in court to date leaves little reason for optimism, honestly, and the Electoral College is scheduled to vote Monday.

So...

Whether we agree on who won the presidential election or not, one thing we should all be able to agree on is the importance of the U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia.

The only way to at least slow down the kind of left-wing agenda that would come out of the White House and the U.S. House is if Republicans maintain control of the Senate. You know who gets to decide that?

You and me.

That’s a lot of responsibility, but would you want the fate of our republic in someone else’s hands? Not me.

I’ve heard there are Trump supporters in Georgia who feel disenfranchised and are at a minimum disenchanted. They don’t intend to vote in Senate runoffs because, after all, what’s the point? Democrats are just going to steal the election anyway, right?

Wrong. Or at least the wrong approach.

Sitting on the sidelines for this one is exactly what Democrats hope Republicans and Trump supporters will do. It’s just as important, maybe more so, for Republicans to have the kind of turnout for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs that the outcome can’t even be questioned, unlike the presidential election.

Walton County GOP Chairman Roy Roberts Sr. is hosting a “Rally for the Senate” event at his farm on Nunnally Farm Road in Monroe at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. The public is invited, and I would urge you to take Roy up on his offer and show your support.

More importantly, I would urge you to show your support and to vote for Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

They are not just our great country’s best chance for survival. They are its only chance.

