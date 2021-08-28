BECK: 'Top dog’ Biden all bark, no bite

This is an opinion.

President Joe Biden has held numerous press conferences since the Taliban completed its swift takeover of Afghanistan, though it took him a minute to actually get in front of the cameras.



Taliban fighters completed the takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, while Biden was on vacation at Camp David. Weeks before, the president said he believed such a takeover was highly unlikely. Boy, was he wrong.

After initially saying he’d address the nation in a few days, Biden spoke publicly the next day, Aug. 16, but only after facing intense, bipartisan backlash.

He’s held numerous press events since that time, and each has been memorable, but not in the way that’s reassuring or hopeful. In fact, nothing he actually said was noteworthy, because the words he spoke seemed empty, disconnected and incoherent on occasion, as if he were reading it all for the first time.

What strikes me about these events is a continual, resounding image of Biden turning his back on reporters, refusing to take or answer questions. The one time he did try to answer a question, the audio was cut — a coincidence, I’m sure — making his answer inaudible.

These press events were a prime opportunity to showcase the strength and power the U.S. holds on the world stage. It was an opportunity to let Biden remind the world that “the U.S. does not negotiate with terrorists.” It was an opportunity to invoke confidence and hope for Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

Instead, our president — a position so often referred to as the most powerful in the world — appeared weak. He stuck to a script, pointed fingers of blame in some instances, and never shouldered any of the responsibility. Biden also seemed in a hurry to get away from the cameras and avoid all questions. Again, turning his back on the nation.

It wasn’t until Thursday, Aug. 26, that Biden finally took a few questions from the media, and that was only after waiting five hours to address the nation after suicide bombings left 12 American troops dead and many other injured in Kabul. And many of his remarks weren’t inspiring.

This is our president.

But hey, at least he isn’t the big, mean orange man, right?

Before he was elected, Biden’s slogan was “Build Back Better,” which was not only geared toward his plan to defeat COVID-19, but also improve the economy and tackling environmental issues. He also ensured American voters that he was the man for the job because he excelled in foreign policy — something the President of the United States must always be ready and willing to do. He promised to put an end to amateurism and once again restore the country’s status as a “top dog” on the world stage.

Here we are, now 220 days into his presidency, and it appears Biden was all bark, no bite. In fact, thanks to Biden, we’re no longer viewed as “top dog,” or even a close second. The U.S. is now seen as that one dog we’ve all seen on YouTube who, when playing fetch with their owner, doesn’t bring back a ball, but somehow manages to fetch a potato instead.

In addition to our foreign failures, we’re also facing problems on the homeland. We’ve reached record inflation rates, which is essentially taking money away from our paychecks. We’re still struggling to fight off COVID-19, despite the president’s plan to beat the virus, also touted on the campaign trail. Don’t forget about the ongoing crisis at the southern border. And let’s also not forget that Biden’s decision to end to the Keystone Pipeline, which not only cut hundreds of thousands of jobs but also effectively severed our nation’s path to energy independence.

I’ll give credit where it’s due. Biden’s administration did help lead a historic infrastructure bill through Congress, which should be helpful for generations to come. But getting our infrastructure to where it needs to be today is going to take a long, long time.

Based on these issues, as well as various others not mentioned, I do not see our country being “built back better,” and I don’t fully believe Biden’s leadership is putting us on the right track to doing so. And based on USA Today’s latest presidential approval rating poll, it appears nearly 60% of you agree.

If Biden doesn’t take control of the Afghanistan situation and get a grip on the pertinent issues facing our country, not only will the world view of America’s governing leaders continue dwindling to that of a sad laughingstock, but don’t be surprised when bipartisan calls for Biden’s resignation really begin to heat up, too.

Taylor Beck is editor and publisher of The News. Reach him at tbeck@covnews.com.



