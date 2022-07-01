BECK: Common ground and mythical dragons

Growing up, I liked everything typical boys do.

My brothers and I would spend hours outside romping through the woods, conquering fictitious cities and fighting ferocious, fire-breathing dragons — all fueled by our wild imaginations.

My 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter are each developing such creative minds.

But did you know dragons could have existed and actually lived among people for centuries? It’s what makes them “mythical.”

For years, dragons have been depicted as maleficent flying creatueres that resemble serpents bearing four legs, horns and the ability to breath fire, which, honestly, is hard to believe. No other animals quite resemble that of dragons. However, in eastern cultures dragons are conveyed as wingless, four-legged, serpentine creatures with above-average intelligence.

Where exactly the belief dragons once existed is still disputed by scholars to this day.

In my reminiscence, I was reminded this week of a mythical place that’s sparingly talked about anymore.

You see, much like an age when perhaps dragons once roamed the Earth, there was also a time when — just maybe — people could have a difference of opinion and, yet, still carry on with life and be respectful of one another. A place called “common ground.”

Much like dragons, common ground can also be quite scary. The journey there can often be filled with scorching breaths of fire and brimstone. But once there, it’s peaceful, serene.

Over the last week, I’ve unavoidably read and heard constant squabbling after the Supreme Court 6-3 decision to overturn its ruling in the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade that established a right to abortion, as well as the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The decision came only weeks after the topic of our country’s gun laws resurfaced following a glaring clip of mass shootings.

In these weeks, I’ve seen friendships and families destroyed. I’ve heard about vicious threats being made to those who disagree with another. All over a difference of opinion.

When did it become this way? And why? What happened to a once common practice of “agreeing to disagree?”

When did there become a proverbial line in the sand, where a person is coerced to pick a side and the idea of finding common ground became inconceivable? Can a person not support aspects of both sides?

I don’t know the answer to some of these questions, but I’m certain common ground can be found again. And we, as a community, state and country, need to find our way back. The fate of our nation may very well depend on it.

“… Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” Matthew 12:25 KJV.

Taylor Beck is the editor and publisher of The News. Reach him at tbeck@covnews.com