BECK: Blame (or thank?) me for Bulldogs’ big loss

As the great Michael Scott once said, I’m not superstitious; I’m just a little ‘stitious.



It was just seconds before the end of the first quarter, and with the Bulldogs leading 10-0, the Alabama fan in me was getting down and out.

“Here we go,” I said. “Just what we thought. Kirby and the Bulldogs will finally take out the Tide.”

All week long, we heard how the Crimson Tide — ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff and No. 4 in the AP Poll at the time — was no match for the top-ranked Bulldogs. Georgia was favored by all the oddsmakers and “experts” out in the desert.

Despite being a fan and University of Alabama alumnus, I, too, was among the doubters. After a poor performance against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, it was tough to see a legitimate path to victory over Georgia.

Up 10-0, things were looking nice for Georgia. So in that moment, I pulled out my laptop and began drafting up a celebratory front page for the beloved Georgia Bulldogs — your 2021 SEC Champions.

Or so we thought.

Just as I placed an emotional photo of George Pickens onto the page underneath a catchy headline, assumed Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Bryce Young connected with Alabama receiver Jameson Williams for a 67-yard touchdown — the beginning of the end for the Bulldogs’ perfect season.

Alabama cruised to score 17 straight points and took a 24-17 lead into halftime.

But at that point, I didn’t put the laptop away. I figured either I had captured the lightning of Lady Luck in a bottle, or Georgia was primed to make adjustments and breakthrough on defense. Alabama’s offensive line hadn’t played an entire game at such a high level all year, so why would they now?

Well, if any adjustments were made by Georgia’s defense, they weren’t noticeable, and Alabama seemingly cruised to a 41-24 victory to capture their record 29th SEC crown.

So what happened? I mean, who’s to blame for yet another loss to Alabama by Georgia?

We could spend all day as armchair coaches breaking down film to figure it out, but in the meantime, my laptop and I are willing to take the fall.

But as you Dawg fans lodge the blame my way, you might want to thank me, too.

While Georgia’s weaknesses were greatly exposed, I think this kind of loss was needed for the Bulldogs. It will renew their focus as they prepare to make a run at a national title in the College Football Playoff.

And if, or when, Georgia meets Alabama in a rematch for all the marbles, I’ll try to keep the laptop away — maybe.

Taylor Beck is editor and publisher of The Covington News. He is a 2016 graduate of the University of Alabama. He may be reached at tbeck@covnews.com.

