CARROLL: I'm here to stay

As I write this, I do not know who our next president will be. But there’s one thing I know for sure. The population of the USA is about to shrink.

I know this because I have seen the social media posts. “If Trump wins, I’m outta here! He will destroy this country, and I’m not sticking around to see it.” Or, “If Harris wins, I’ll have to live somewhere else. America as we know it will cease to exist!”

We’ve heard all of this before. Every four years, celebrities ranging from A-list superstars to out-of-work actors threaten to put America in the rear view mirror, depriving us of their talents. Yet they always stick around for another HBO special or a short-lived sitcom. Still, the shouts of “I’m leaving” are more widespread this year.

Up to now, we have elected 45 people as president during a 235-year period, and frankly some of them did a poor job. But somehow we survived, and most of us believe the nation will still be functioning in 2028 no matter who is in the White House between now and then. Based on past history, the odds are in our favor.

In the 1860s, the Civil War threatened to destroy what we had built. We were bruised and battered, but after a long recovery period we emerged stronger than ever. Our antagonists in a couple of World Wars did their best to bring us down, but we stood firm. Russia has long been a threat, but we have never blinked. In 2001 terrorists had us on the ropes, bringing the fight to our own soil, but we stood united and we prevailed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, conspiracy theorists from inside and outside our nation worked to divide us, but we held it together. To our credit, we have displayed impressive resilience.

That isn’t stopping some people from saying, “I’m moving out” if he/she wins, according to real estate agents. For years it was mostly older Americans who considered a move to France or another exotic locale upon retirement. But now there is a wave of younger people saying, “We may not want to raise our kids in this country.”

France-based realtor Adrien Leeds told CNN, “We’re up 100%, we’ve doubled our business year to year. It’s going so fast the numbers are insane. I hear it every single day: ‘Get me out!’”

Even though disgruntled Americans would have to learn the language, laws, and customs of a new land, some say they are willing to do so to avoid living under a president they detest.

Some countries want to capitalize on a potential influx of angry Americans, offering a “golden passport,” in exchange for a financial investment, or a “talent passport” for certain artists, entrepreneurs and scientists. Both designations offer accelerated citizenship, in some cases within a few weeks.

Realtors say the most popular destinations for Americans on the move are Spain, Portugal and Greece. Spain gets high marks for climate, culture, and lifestyle. Portugal is praised for its cost of living and friendly people. Greece is said to have a low crime rate and accessible health care.

Italy was once in the top 3, but elections have consequences there too. The recently elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been a lightning rod for controversy, making Italy less inviting for Americans seeking to get away from political noise.

Patricia Casaburi, a migrant consultant in London told CNN, “Some Americans are suddenly finding themselves in a position where they feel that they don’t know who their neighbors are or their family members.” She said, “I don’t think it matters which side of the political spectrum you are on. I think people are re-evaluating everything.”

As someone who considers a trip anywhere north of the Mason-Dixon line a long journey, I’m here to stay. I need my weekly Whopper, my Atlanta Braves, and my SEC football. And yes, I realize that none of those are good for my heart or my blood pressure. I also believe some better presidential candidates are in the pipeline for 2028, so I’m staying put. Even with its faults, America is a hard habit to break.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.