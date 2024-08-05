CARROLL: If nominated, I will not run

A few years ago, a high ranking elected official in my area asked me to come by for a visit. I thought he might have a news tip, so I met him in his office.

Much to my surprise, he asked if I would be interested in running for his position, as he had decided not to seek another term. I was surprised and quite flattered. It was a giant boost for my ego. First because I respected him, and second, I had never pictured myself as a potential government leader. He offered me his full support, which would have probably ensured an election victory. I never took it that seriously, but when I had a bad day at work, that “escape hatch” was in the back of my mind.



As it turns out, he reversed course and did run for and win another term. So it was a moot point, but for years I took pride in believing I was his chosen successor.



Since that time, I have shared that story with a few close friends. I have learned that I was not the only one he recruited to succeed him. For whatever reason, he made the same offer to several other folks. I guess he wanted to see who had the most interest. So much for my temporary ego inflation.



More recently, some people tried to talk me into running for an even higher office. “Thanks, but no thanks,” I told them. That ship has sailed.



For one thing, a political candidate must now have extremely thick skin. I do not. I know several veteran politicians, and they reminisce fondly about the good old days when Democrats and Republicans co-existed without hating each other. These days, you’re either “with us,” or “against us.” You’re a conservative, or a “crazy lefty.” You’re a progressive, or a “MAGA cult member.”



The tribal politics has broken up marriages, wrecked families, and caused people to boycott businesses. It has even made people afraid to display a campaign sign in fear of vandalism.



People often ask, “Why aren’t there more people running for school board (or county commission, the state legislature)? I’m thankful and surprised anyone runs at all. Why put up with the abuse?



It really is a shame, because a younger version of me might have jumped at the chance to run if the timing was right. I’ve always had a job in the news media, so a losing campaign could have put my career in jeopardy.



There are certain aspects of an election campaign I would have enjoyed thoroughly.



I enjoy speaking to groups of people, large and small. Clearly, some candidates do not. Yet many of them get elected, and once they take the oath of office, they commit the cardinal sin. They use their incumbency and their gerrymandered districts to avoid contact with their constituents. Sure, they attend photo-op meetings with carefully chosen supporters. You see those pics in your local paper. I call them “grip ‘n grin” photos, where your representative sneaks into the district to meet only with those who never offer an opposing view, and who would not dare ask a tough question.



I would love nothing better than coming home and explaining, or in some cases defending my votes. Guess what? I might be wrong now and then. It would be nice to get honest feedback from the people who pay my salary. But actual town meetings, open to all residents, are almost non-existent.



And then there’s my favorite event, the face-to-face debate. I admire good debaters on the national level, past and present. They have to be quick on their feet, and accurate with the facts. What a great challenge that would be.



I could never survive in today’s sell-your-soul political environment. I might actually cross the aisle on occasion, working with the other side. This would likely make me a pariah in my own party.



Let’s demand that our elected officials be more present in their districts. Let’s insist that they meet with people other than rubber-stamp followers. No town meetings? No debates? For me, that means a big “No” vote on election day.



David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com

