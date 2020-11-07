BRANCH: Working together, we can stop the opioid crisis

Opioid abuse has affected so many citizens across our great county, state and country. This crisis has claimed hundreds of lives in Georgia. Through this heartache, one thing is constant: everyone recognizes that immediate attention is needed, right now!

Opioids are substances that produce morphine-like effects and are medically used for pain relief. However, they are extremely dangerous when misused or prescribed inappropriately. Local and statewide hospital emergency rooms continue to see an increase in the misuse of opioids.

Between January 2014 and March 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found patients in rural counties — compared to patients in metropolitan areas — had an 87% greater chance of receiving an opioid prescription from their primary care provider. Prescribing rates decreased across all rural and urban categories after the CDC released its guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain back in March 2016. Physicians have rallied around protecting their patients from addiction and overdoses. Across the nation doctors are providing more education on alternative pain management methods as well as prescribing less medication quantity and taking time to ensure patients understand when it is appropriate to take these medications.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has rolled out a statewide Opioid and Substance Use Response Plan. Various stakeholders around the state, including the Department of Community Health, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Education, the Department of Human Services, and various law enforcement agencies provided input. This plan compiles the goals and objectives for six different workgroups. As this plan moves forward, there’s much we still have to do. The Health Department will continue working closely with DPH, DEA, HIDTA, local sheriffs, police chiefs, county commissioners, mayors and city council members along with our local legislators to address opioid abuse.

While these agencies continue to work on plans and programs to address this crisis, there are also steps residents in our communities can take to help with the opioid crisis:

• Talk about how to prevent opioid misuse and overdose with your family & friends.

• Only take opioid medications as prescribed. Before taking opioids, ask your healthcare provider about non-opioid treatments for managing pain.

• Store your medication in a locked box. If you no longer need the medication, properly dispose the remaining doses. Some pharmacies offer a takeback program or instructions on how to properly dispose. Some law enforcement agencies have drop boxes to help with disposal.

• Get trained on how and when to use Narcan, a lifesaving opioid antidote. Learn how to get a FREE Narcan kit at www.georgiaoverdoseprevention.org/.

• Recognize that addiction is a chronic disease. With appropriate treatment and support, people can recover. These services can be found through:

1. Georgia Crisis and Access Line - 1-800-715-4225

2. Viewpoint Health www.myviewpointhealth.org/

3. SAMHSA web site to locate a treatment facility findtreatment.samhsa.gov/locator

Funding for these programs is paramount. The creation of grants and new legislation will help our health department, public safety, hospitals, physicians, local community groups and other healthcare providers continue to address and end the abuse and misuse of opioids.

For more information, visit the Newton County Family Connection website at www.nwtnfamilyconnection.org/.









Tom Branch is the Opioid Surveillance and Prevention Specialist for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments.