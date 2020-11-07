BECK: Historic, questionable ballot measures passed across US

This article is an opinion.

This week has been a long one, which is saying a lot considering we’re in the middle of a pandemic.



While voters across the U.S. answered the question of who should be our president Tuesday, Nov. 3, ballot counters across the country have been trying to figure out what exactly their answer was, and at the time of this writing, it remains a toss-up and could stay that way for quite some time.

Since the presidential results were delayed, I was given a chance to do something I enjoy, which is taking a look at different ballot measures across the country. Folks, let me just say, while there were some great things passed, there was a few questionable measures passed, too — I’m looking at you, Oregon.

• In Mississippi, voters approved a new state flag. The state will drop its decades-old design that included the Confederate battle emblem for a new flag that features a magnolia blossom surrounded by 20 stars and the phrase “In God We Trust.” The 20 stars signifies the fact that Mississippi was the 20th state to join the union. With the stars is also a gold star to honor the state’s indigenous Native American tribes.

This was a great move by Mississippi and something that should have been done years ago. Sure, people with Confederate heritage may be upset, but I think giving honor to God with our nation’s official motto is brilliant.

• Five more states passed marijuana legalization measures. In New Jersey, Arizona and South Dakota, residents voted to make recreational marijuana legal. South Dakota voters also approved legalizing marijuana for medical use.

Mississippi passed an initiative to establish a medical marijuana program for patients with debilitating conditions.

Voters in Montana voted for two initiatives to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

Before Election Day, only 11 other states and the District of Columbia allowed legal marijuana use.

The only surprise here was the number of states taking action this election cycle. I expected more. Though I disagree with recreational use of marijuana, I think it’s only a matter of time before all states legalize marijuana use in some shape or form. Maybe not within the next four years, but likely before the new decade ends.

• Florida voters elected to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour. The plan is to gradually increase the wage over the next five years, eventually reaching $15 per hour in 2026. The Sunshine State is the eighth state to approve a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

Smart or not? The verdict is still out. The Congressional Budget Office reported in 2019 — a pre-COVID world — such an increase could help bring 1.3 million workers out of poverty, but also projected a loss of 1.3 million jobs.

• Oregon voted to decriminalize possession of hard drugs — the first state to do so.

The measure will “reclassify personal drug possession to a Class E violation with a maximum $100 fine,” according to KOIN 6 in Portland. People who are caught with user-amounts of drugs could get the fine waived by completing a health assessment, during which they could be connected with treatment, recovery and housing options.

This includes possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs, according to the Associated Press.

People who sell or manufacture illegal drugs are not affected by the measure.

Personally, I found this insane. Yes, it’s a great idea to try and help people with substance abuse. But I don’t think decriminalizing such drugs and reducing fine amounts is helpful at all. In fact, I believe this sends the wrong message. Possessing and consuming hard drugs is not OK, but this legislation makes it appear as though it is, as long as you don’t have too much, of course. For proponents saying this is about saving lives, why not pass legislation to provide funding for more treatment options? Instead, they’ve just made it more affordable to be a drug addict.

• Oregon also elected to legalize “magic” mushrooms for therapeutic use — again, the first state to do so. The measure passed creates a program for administering psilocybin to people over the age of 21. Clients will only be able to buy and consume psilocybin at specific facilities, under the supervision of a licensed facilitator. Psilocybin is the compound found in “magic” mushrooms. Though it isn’t legal in other states, cities like Denver and Oakland have decriminalized it.

Research, including from Johns Hopkins University, “has demonstrated therapeutic effects in people suffering from a range of conditions including addiction, anxiety and depression,” according to KOIN 6 in Portland.

Federal law classifies psilocybin as a Schedule I drug, like LSD and marijuana, and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (FDA) says it may cause temporary physical or mental harm in some cases. Federal officials also say it isn’t addictive.

I honestly don’t know what to think about this. Like marijuana, I would oppose if it were for recreational use. But with this being labeled as for “therapeutic” use, maybe it isn’t such a bad thing. However, the fact that it still poses a threat to harm your body doesn’t rest well with me. Officials must ensure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

