William R. Snipes “Bill”, of Thomaston, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born February 1, 1930, in Wilkinson County, Georgia, and spent much of his youth in Charleston, South Carolina, and San Francisco, California and lived most of his adult life in Covington, Georgia. A graduate of Mount Berry High School, in Rome, Georgia, he was poet laureate of his graduating class. Mr. Snipes was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in post WWII Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was a weaver at Covington Mills before moving on to the General Motors plant in Doraville, Georgia, eventually becoming an inspector for GM for 30 years until his retirement. He was a man of many talents including woodworking, upholstery, piano tuning, mechanics, and music. He played several instruments including piano, accordion, and harmonica. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert M. and Mattie Dee (Barlar) Snipes; his wife, Charlene Snipes; his brother, Milton Snipes; his sister, Kay Roseberry Casey; his grandson, Tony Jackson; and his great-grandchildren, Chloe Dennington and Caden Simonton.

Survivors include his daughters, Norma Smith of Oxford, DeeDee Reeder of Duluth; his son, Bob Snipes (Marian) of Social Circle; his brother, George Snipes of Centre, Alabama; his sister, Lenora Snipes of Georgia; his grandchildren, Michael Jackson of Porterdale, Joshua Jackson of Covington, Greg Dennington of Springfield, Ohio, Mandi Simonton of Oxford, George Snipes of Canton, Robert Snipes of Lilburn, Patrick Snipes of Covington, Brandon Turner of Charleston, South Carolina, Bryce Turner of Pensacola, Florida, Jake Reynolds of Duluth, and Phoebe Reeder of Duluth; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a loving son, father, grandfather, and brother.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Snipes was held Friday, February 19, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Brandon Stanley officiating.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mr. Snipe’s family.

