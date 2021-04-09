To the friends and family of William “Bud” Roseberry, please join us to gather and celebrate his life. Saturday, April 17th from 11am-2pm. Hampton Inn, 14460 Lochridge Blvd, Covington, GA 30014. Casual attire encouraged. Lunch will be served.
William “Bud” Roseberry
Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home
