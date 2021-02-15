Vivian A. Helm, of Covington, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at the age of 86. Mrs. Helm had a love of traveling and did so as often as she could. Although she visited many places over the years, her favorite destinations were Europe and Asia. Gifted with an eye for detail and steady hands, Mrs. Helm excelled in needlework, especially cross-stitch and quilting. She also enjoyed time spent with her beloved grandchildren and regular lunches at Butcher Block. Mrs. Helm was preceded in death by her parents, George C. and Ruth (Waters) Agee; sisters, Hazel Smith, Dorothy Kitchens, Murice Granger, Reesie Payne; and brother, Clinton Agee.

The memory of Mrs. Helm will be forever cherished by her adoring husband of 68 years, Don Helm; sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell and Laura Helm, Steve and Sherri Helm; grandchildren, Donald “Buck” and Amanda Helm, Jennifer and Ashley Senn, Derreck Helm, Drew and Juliana Helm; great-grandchildren, Lily Helm, Kate Helm, Thomas Lynn, James Senn; as well as sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Joe Cawley.

A Graveside Service to honor the life of Mrs. Helm was set for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 4:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Mike Wadley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 10 Almon Church Road, Covington, GA 30014.

