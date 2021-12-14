Virginia Cowan, of Conyers, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 80. Mrs. Cowan retired from Rockdale County School Systems where she worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed working with her hands whether she was stitching, quilting, or doing jigsaw puzzles. Mrs. Cowan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Gradie (Davenport) Stone.



Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Bobby Cowan; daughters, Janet Couch (Joseph), Patty Martin (Michael); grandsons, Jesse Couch (Liz), Luke Martin; sisters, Brenda Stowers, Charolette Iler; brothers, Alvin Stone (Linda), Norris Stone, Ronnie Stone; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Cowan was held Monday, December 13, 2021, 3:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Mr. Joseph Couch officiating. The family would like to especially thank the caregivers at Abbey Hospice and Conyers Personal Care Private Duty Services, Mona, Lisa, Youlette, and Starr.

