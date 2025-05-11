VERITY: Moms are the best

For everyone on Earth fortunate enough to have a close relationship with their mother, the day to celebrate her is finally here.

Every day, moms do so much for us. Even when we’re grown and have flown the nest, moms are an unwavering support system that keeps us grounded, level-headed and in-check.

I’d be bold enough to make a few generalizations about mothers. Though they may not all share these characteristics, I think that these are pretty standard among most moms.

First, a mother’s love is unconditional. My mom and I argue and bicker and disagree from time to time, but there’s a security in knowing that there is unlikely anything I could ever do to cause her to disavow herself from me without remorse. Maybe like some horrendous crime or something, but I couldn’t blame her for that.

For some, a mother’s love might be the only unconditional love they experience in their whole lives. I pray that no one has to undergo a life without finding more love, but there’s a tangible comfort in having that one person you can’t ever lose.

Also, moms are going to call you out if they need to. If I’m acting like an idiot, I can trust my mother to say something. Maybe in the moment, I’m not thrilled by the confrontation, but I appreciate that I have someone in my life who is unwilling to let me be a fool without comment.

Finally, mothers are going to support you. That can come in different ways, and perhaps it’s not always comprehensive.

I’m not saying she’ll love every choice you ever make. She’ll point out bad decisions and things she finds unwise, but if you really choose to hold your ground on something, your mother will never be praying for your downfall. She’ll always wish the world for you, even when her vision of ‘the world’ isn’t the same as yours.

Again, these are all generalizations based on my own experience of having a great mom, but I hope the sentiments can be shared by sons and daughters across the country this weekend as we take a day to celebrate the amazing women who give so much more than I have been able to detail here.

I mean, I haven’t even mentioned the meals cooked, sports practices sat through in the rain, college admission tours and other ways a mom goes out of her way to support her children.

Preschool-aged Kate with her mom, Angela. - photo by Kate Verity

Happy Mother’s Day to all the cherished moms out there. We love you so much, and one day is truly not enough to capture all the celebrating and the thanks that you deserve.

And to my own mom – you’re the best! I love you!

Kate Verity is the news editor of The Covington News. Email comments to kverity@covnews.com.