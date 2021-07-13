A Time to be born:



On April 9th, 1948, Verdell Sidwell Henderson was born to Mr. Oliver Sidwell, Sr. & Mrs. Willie Mae Davis Sidwell in Atlanta.

A Time of Accomplishments:

In 1966, She graduated from R.L. Cousins High School. In 1967 she married Edward Henderson and together they were blessed with three children. Verdell attended Nursing School and worked at a local hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska. Upon returning to Covington, GA she worked in home Healthcare and at Stanley Tools until the Company closed.

A Time to Serve:

At an early age Verdell was baptized at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, but later became a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and faithfully served as a member of the E.L. Mitchell Gospel Choir until her health declined.

Verdell was a woman of many talents: sewing, knitting, and baking, which she was best known for. Her most famous cakes were Red Velvet, 7up and Plum Good.

A Time to Die:

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, the Lord called Verdell Sidwell Henderson home to eternal rest.

A Time to Mourn:

Verdell is preceded in death by two siblings, Mrs. Sandra Durden and Mr. Garland Sidwell.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her two daughters, Mr. & Mrs. Latory (Michelle) Kelton and Ms. Marisa White; one son, Mr. & Mrs. Johnathan (Zsakeba) Henderson; six grandchildren, Ms. Kia Hutchings, Mr. & Mrs. Marquez (Kiara) Floyd, Mr. Alphonso Jenkins, Johana, Kennedi and Eden Henderson; two great grandchildren, Kaderrius Hutchings and Ariyanna Morris; one bonus daughter, Kateleen Henderson; one extended daughter, Keywander Duncan; siblings, Rebecca L. Sidwell, Oliver Sidwell, Jr., Eula Jackson and Mildred Hamm; one aunt Kathryn Sidwell and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services were held Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington.