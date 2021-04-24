Tony Waldroup from Newton County passed away on April 8, 2021 survived by his 2 children Lynette and Michael and 4 siblings, Loraine, Melissa, Connie and Calvin. He was Grandfather to 7 and an Uncle to 8 nieces and nephews. Tony served in the US Army and had a career in the trucking industry.
Tony Edward Waldroup
Williams Funeral Home
