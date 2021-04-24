By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tony Edward Waldroup
Williams Funeral Home
Waldroup.png

Tony Waldroup from Newton County passed away on April 8, 2021 survived by his 2 children Lynette and Michael and 4 siblings, Loraine, Melissa, Connie and Calvin.  He was Grandfather to 7 and an Uncle to 8 nieces and nephews.  Tony served in the US Army and had a career in the trucking industry.