Theresa Rebecca Perry was born on March 31, 1973, in Covington, Georgia to the parentage of Gardner Perry, Jr. and Betty Jean Williams Perry.



She attended Newton County School and was employed at Hilton Garden Inn.

She passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

She leaves behind to cherish her love and memories; her daughter, Briyah Nicolle Williams; three grandchildren, Alayiah Kamille Faust Williams, Zahir Kintez Faust Williams and Journee Kelani Faust Williams; mother, Betty Jean Williams Perry; father, Gardner Perry, Jr.; three brothers, Michael Williams (Chandra), Warren Weaver (Teresa) and Antonio (Alicia) Perry and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation was Friday, July 9, from noon to 6 p.m. Interment services were held privately.