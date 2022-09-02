Terry Lee Newkirk, “Kirk,”of Madison passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the age of 68 in the comfort of his own home. Kirk was proud of his family and loved them dearly. He was a loving husband and his wife was his priority. Kirk always wanted the best for his children and prepared them for life the best he could with a few lessons he believed in. He taught his kids at a young age that hard work, dedication, and integrity defines who you are as a person. Kirk also taught them that your word is your bond and to make sure that your words match your actions. He took pride in his work and believed in taking the time to do things right the first time, so no corrections were needed later.



Kirk, like his father was an amazing painter and this was his career until he retired. He also spent several years in the BBQ business and loved to cook, eat, and share meals with his friends and family. Kirk was a very social man. With a big heart and many stories to share, he never met a stranger. He was also very matter-of-fact and to the point and did not believe in “sugar coating” anything. Kirk took pride in having a beautifully manicured lawn and enjoyed planting many flowers and trees. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Margaret Louise Newkirk; and brother David Wayne Newkirk.

Survivors include his loving wife, Angela Newkirk; daughters, Kimberly Newkirk Pitts (Brandon), Amanda Newkirk; son, Kevin Johnson (Tammy); grandchildren, Kevin Johnson, Jr., Alexis Johnson, Randi Johnson, Kady Johnson; great-grandchildren, Lacey Johnson, Adalynn Johnson; sister, Teresa Moore; mother-in-law, Charlotte Johnson; brother-in-law, David Johnson (Linda); several nieces and nephews and his beloved fur baby, Pyke.

A Memorial Service for Kirk will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, In Covington.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Kirk’s family.



