Teresa Ann McCullough of Covington passed away Sunday, August 20,2023 at the age of 63.

Teresa loved the Lord and her Family dearly and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She loved watching humming birds and watching the Dawgs play. In her younger days she loved Cherikee Casino, hunting and fishing.

Teresa was preceded in death by her husband Walter McCullough, and her parents Fletcher and Mary Ann Sears

Survivors include her brothers Cliffton and Randy Sears, Sister Becky Rodewig, Sister and brother-in-law Karen and Greg Sellers. Stepson and daughter in-law Cut and Michelle Mccullough, Step daughter and son-in-law Penny and Randy Strozier. Granddaughters Nicole Finney and Sadie Oshields, and great grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be planned later by Family.