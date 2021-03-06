Steven Richard Quillen, 52, of Monticello, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Ralph Donald and Elaine Claire (Caye) Quillen. He was a devoted husband, father, “Peepaw”, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. His hobbies included riding motorcycles and dirt bikes. He especially enjoyed riding his Harley to Helen, GA. Steven liked working and restoring cars. His favorite thing was his family and he cherished his time spent playing with his grandchildren. He was deeply loved by all those who knew him and will be greatly missed. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Claire Caye Quillen, and sister, Sherry Olsen. His memory will live on in those who loved him best, his wife Tara Quillen of Monticello; children and their spouses, Ashley Quillen and Jorge Blanco of Key West, Fl, Eric Reynolds of Atlanta, GA, Chelsea and Shawn Ulmer of Dallas, GA, and Kristin Reynolds of Oxford, GA; grandchildren, Jorge, Ariana, Serenity, Giovanni and one on the way; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Shanty Quillen; father, Ralph Donald Quillen of Mexico; in-laws, Steve and Brenda Dial of Oxford; 5 nephews and 2 nieces. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Jorgenson officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to wheelerfuneralhome.com. The service will be livestreamed at oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1614727186103644.