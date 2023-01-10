Stephanie Barnes Illick, 55, of Covington, GA, was called home to Heaven on January 3, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Newton Baptist Church in Covington, GA.

Stephanie was born in Marietta, GA on December 2, 1967. She graduated from Druid Hills High School in Atlanta in 1986.

Stephanie was married to Andrew James Illick on October 9, 1999. They were married 23 years.

Stephanie worked as an Accounts Payable Specialist from the time she started doing it in a work-study program at Druid Hills High School until 2003 when her daughter, Megan, was born. Stephanie later taught cake decorating at Michael’s Craft Store in Conyers for 6 years, and had over 3,000 students total. She also worked as a Nutrition Coach at Multi-Care Holistic Health Center in Conyers.

Stephanie loved dogs and doing crafts like crocheting, and painting. She could decorate a cake that looked like it could be on a wedding magazine cover, and was also a good shot with her Smith & Wesson handgun. She was a great cook and made the best green beans you’ve ever tasted. She loved many different musicians and groups including Josh Groban, YoYo Ma, Journey, Adam Ant, Elton John, Def Leppard, Rich Mullins and Casting Crowns. Most importantly, her faith was in Jesus Christ her Savior.

Stephanie is survived by her husband, Andrew Illick; daughter Megan; son, Nevan; sister, Shannan Troyer; father, Eric Barnes, and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Compassion International.

The family of Stephanie Barnes Illick wish to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Piedmont Athens Hospital and the nurses and caregivers at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, GA.