Stanley Randall Luna went to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 69, in his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. A joyous heavenly reunion with his father Posey E. Luna, sons Michael Eugene Luna and Timothy Alan Luna, his mother and father in love Julie and CL Mullenix.

Randall was born in Huntsville, Alabama. He graduated from Hazel Green High School and went on to receive his B.S. in Business from his beloved University of Alabama. He also held a Realtor and Associate Broker’s License in addition to a Medical Laboratory Technical Degree from the Atlanta Technical School.

Randall loved his Lord and Savior, his wife and family, his Country and its flag, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He proudly served in the US Navy as a Medical Corpsman and continued his service in the Reserves for six years. He was also a proud member of the American Legion. Randall retired from the American Red Cross as Director of Hospital Services after 25 years of service, and later he retired from Newton County School System as Assistant Director of Transportation. He also helped families find their homes while working as an Associated Broker at American Realty.

Randall enjoyed life to the fullest, his faith in God sustained him. He loved spending time with his family, camping, target practice, coin collecting, reading, and studying history. In his earlier years he was a scout master with the Boy Scouts of America, his three sons received their Eagle Scout award. Later, he also served as scout master for Royal Rangers and Kingdom Voyagers. He spent many years involved in youth athletics serving as coach and referee. Randall and his wife served God as youth directors, mentoring many young people through puppet, bus ministry, and other church related activities. Randall touched many lives throughout his life.

Randall is survived by his loving wife, best friend and soulmate Betty Jo “BJ” Luna, son Christopher Luna of Los Angeles, CA., daughter in love Teresa Luna, grandson Taylor Luna, of Social Circle, granddaughter and son in love Melissa and Christopher Zand of Mableton , Kailey and Sarah Luna of Covington and his loyal German shepherd, Zoe, and Kitty the cat. He was an avid ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE FAN “ROLL TIDE ROLL”!!!!

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



