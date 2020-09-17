Sonny Brown, of Covington, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 78. Sonny was a man who was happiest being outdoors. He was content and at peace while riding his tractor, he genuinely enjoyed cutting grass - and in his younger days - he liked to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Evans, Sr., and Katherine Louise Brown.



Sonny’s presence will be missed by friends and family, especially his wife of 10 years, Barbara Brown; daughters, Evelyn Louise Brown, Inger Helms, Angela Marie Smith; sons, Marvin Louis Brown, Mac Brown; five grandchildren; as well as several sisters and brothers.

A Gathering to celebrate Sonny’s life will be held at their home – 235 Rosser Road, in Covington, Saturday, September 19th. Friends are invited to drop in between 1:00 – 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.

