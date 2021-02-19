Mrs. Sara M. Williams, age 90, a lifelong resident of Newton County passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born June 12, 1930 to her parents Dewey and Pansy Ewing Mann who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Williams was a longtime member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church where she was active in the Young at Heart. She retired from Belk’s Department Store; she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and her favorite pastime was visiting with family and friends. Mrs. Williams was a wonderful caregiver and volunteered at the Community Food Pantry at Turner Lake for a number of years. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Garland Williams.



Mrs. Williams is survived by her son Tim Williams (Brenda), her daughter Cathy Allen, her grandchildren Trent Williams, Mandi Hood (Bobby), Stacey Duren, Kim Houghton (Chris), Bryne Duren, Daniel (Leigh Ellen) Allen, and David Allen her great grandchildren Lydia, Katie, Ludie, Noah, and Robert, her brother-in-law Bryon Williams (Mary Alice) along with a host of other family and close friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Williams will be held at 2 o’clock Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Oxford Historical Cemetery with Reverend Natalie Faulkner officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 117, Oxford, GA 30054. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all CDC requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.