Sandy Briscoe, a Covington resident for 33 years, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 62. Mrs. Briscoe was passionate about teaching and was employed with the Newton County School System for 14 years and with Social Circle City Schools for 7 years. Prior to answering her calling for teaching, she was a Certified Public Accountant and practiced with her husband, Don, at Briscoe & Briscoe PC. Mrs. Briscoe was a phenomenal educator and named Teacher of the Year during the 2013-2014 school year for Clements Theme School, and again in 2019-2020 for Social Circle Middle School. She enjoyed volunteering and participating in a multitude of school programs and worked tirelessly for the betterment of her students’ education. Mrs. Briscoe adored her children and granddaughter and treasured spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edwin, Sr. and Margaret Crump; sister, Dianne Seawright; infant brother, Steven Crump; and brother, James Edwin Crump, Jr.



She is survived by her husband, Don Briscoe; daughters, Laura Robertson (Michael), and Katie Briscoe; son, Matthew Briscoe; granddaughter, Lillian Robertson; sister, Ashley Martin (Brad); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Briscoe will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Dr. Royese Stowe officiating. Inurnment will be held privately at Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, October 29, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Social Circle High School, 154 Alcova Drive, Social Circle, Georgia 30025, for the Sandy Briscoe Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.



