A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Ronnie White was Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 10201 Flat Shoals Road, Covington, Georgia 30014. Pastor Quin Baker officiated. Pastor Aaron Jones III was the Eulogist. Assisted by others.

“To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1 KJV

The seasonal earthly journey for Ronnie White began on August 2, 1958, in Newton County, Georgia.

He was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. W.C. (Louise) White. He attended Newton County Schools and was a graduate of Newton County Comprehensive High School. He was joined in holy matrimony for 39 years to the love of his life, Mrs. Rhonda White.

He joined the Pleasant View Baptist Church at an early age.

His daughter, Ms. Shannikia White, and his parents preceded him in death.

Ronnie was a quiet and loving person. He was devoted to his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Atlanta Falcons and college football. He served many years as a Little League football coach. An excellent day for him consisted of being surrounded by his grandchildren. He loved giving advice on anything from how to cook a full course meal to how to fix a car. Not a person to sit idly by, he was employed with Dekalb County Parks and Recreation for 32 years.

The seasonal earthly journey for Ronnie peacefully came to completion on December 26, 2022. We can only imagine the joy he experienced seeing the face of our Lord and receiving the ultimate healing in his body.

He leaves to celebrate his life and legacy his loving wife, Mrs. Rhonda White, two children, Ms. Takiria White and Mr. Ronderrius White, six grandchildren, Nicholas, Treyshaun, Carter, Nazir, Jamir and Aria, Godson, Jalen, three sisters, Ms. Gail White, Ms. Sarah White (James Kelly), and Ms. Vickie White, one brother, Mr. John White, three aunts, Mrs. Maxine (Sammy) Driskell, Ms. Gracie Mae Saxon and Ms. Bonnie White, six uncles, Mr. & Mrs. Lester (Nadine) Cooper, Mr. & Mrs. Bill (Annie) Cooper, Mr. Terrell Cooper, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry (Lanette) Cooper, Mr. Clifford (Lizzie) White, and Mr. and Mrs. Larry (Mattie) White, one sister-in-law, Mrs. Yolanda (Ricky) Fanning, one brother-in-law, Mr. Jonathan Benton and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Interment was in Pleasant View Cemetery, 302 Fincher Rd., Covington, GA

The family of the late Mr. Ronnie White would like to thank everyone for the love and all acts of kindness shown to us during our time of bereavement. Your prayers, sympathy cards, food and your presence here today fill our hearts with joy. We pray that God’s richest blessings will forever shine upon each of you.