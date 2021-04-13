Richard Gerald Nolan, of Covington, passed away April 8, 2021, at the age of 77. He was of servant heart; being a volunteer firefighter and founding member of Central Newton Fire Department. Additionally, he volunteered for the FFA Wildlife Camp. Mr. Nolan brought joy to the community by shooting off commercial fireworks in the early 90’s with Atlanta Pyrotechnics. He loved cooking and ran the country kitchen restaurant for 35 years alongside his wife Joyce. Mr. Nolan loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allie Will and Dovie Allene Nolan; and brother, Jimmy Nolan.



His memory will be cherished by his wife, Joyce Nolan; daughter, Kim Blankenship; son, Jody and Tammy Nolan; grandsons, Josh and Morgan Nolan, Rusty and Leanne Blankenship; granddaughters, Brandy Blankenship, Kirstie Nolan; five great-grandchildren; and other loving family members.

In an effort to protect friends and family, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Place online condolences at caldwellandcowan.com.