Reba Milligan, of Porterdale, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 73.





Ms. Milligan was a lifelong resident of Porterdale and Newton County. A supportive and dedicated member of Gospel Missions Church for more than 55 years, she enjoyed helping keep the church clean for the members. Ms. Milligan was a devoted employee for Piedmont Moulding, in Conyers, until the company moved operations. She was compassionate and loving and adored being her brother Gary’s caregiver. Ms. Milligan was preceded in death by her parents, William Lee and Hazel Woodruff Milligan.





Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings and their spouses, Robert and Joyce Milligan, Willie and Cindy Milligan, Lee and Vickie Milligan, Linda and John Durden, Judy and Pastor Wayne Whitley, Gary Milligan, Pattie and Junior Whitley; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her supportive friend, Thomas Brown.





A funeral service for Ms. Milligan will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 3 p.m., at Gospel Mission Church, 755 Almon Road, in Covington, with Pastor Wayne Whitley and Pastor Kenneth Morrell officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, on Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30, from 5-8 p.m.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family understands if anyone is unable to attend the visitation or service.