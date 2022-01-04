Ms. Peggy Jean Sims was born June 29, 1948, in Covington.



She was employed with Sweetheart Plastic, Rockdale County School for thirty years, Newton County School and Bright Minds Academy.

She was married to Johnny McCollum, to this union they were blessed with five children, Sonia, Kenneth, Timothy, Steven and Cedric, all who loved her dearly.

She was a member of New Birth Church. She loved the Lord and loved to laugh, cook and she loved her western cowboy shows. She loved life and she loved her family with her whole heart.

She departed this earthly life on December 24, 2021, at 4:09 P.M. She was the daughter of the Late Anna Ruth Reed Sims and Earnest Lee Sims.

Peggy Sims is survived by her five loving and devoted children; Sonia (Mike) Flanigan, Kenneth (Sonia) McCollum, Timothy (Denise) McCollum, Steven McCollum, and Cedric (Kelly) McCollum; grandchildren, Dion, Chase, Ashley, Sierra, Tayler, Kayla, Brianna, Destiney, Kyle, and Ansley; great-grandchildren, Micah, Emerson, Jeremiah, and Braylen; siblings, Betty Sims, Vera Sims, Robert Sims, Lamar Sims and Patricia Ponder; two uncles, James Reed and Eddie Roy (Mildred) Sims; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Celebration of Life services were held Thursday, Dec. 30, at Peeks Chapel BaptistChurch in Conyers. Interment followed thereafter.