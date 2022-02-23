Paul Martin Davis, 82, of Little Sand Mountain, Summerville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday at his residence. Mr. Davis was born in Columbia, S. C. on June 5, 1939, to the late Martin Davis and Lottie McDowell Davis. For many years He was an avid member of Gaithers Church in Covington, and was retired Train Conductor for AmTrack. In addition to Parents, He was preceded in death by siblings, James R. Davis, John Davis, Rex Davis, and Mary Davis.



Surviving are His wife, Carol Davis; daughters and son-in-law, Paula and Jeff Cargle and Elizabeth Davis; grandchildren, Harlen and Sara Zeerip; special family member, Joey Kowalec; several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 19th, at 1:30 P.M. from Graveside in Little Sand Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Miles Phillips officiating.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.