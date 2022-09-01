On Aug. 12, 2022, Ora Mae Parks entered peacefully into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family.



Ora, better known to her friends and family as Mae, was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was the last of the elders of the Love family and will be truly missed.

Mae was born on Jan. 13, 1928, in Hern, Texas, to late Mr. Jim Love and Mrs. Pearline Love. The family moved around the state of Texas for a number of years due to the American Great Depression. It was hard for individuals to find work, especially for Black families, but the Loves finally settled in the city of Fort Worth where that set up roots and raised a large loving family.

Mae has not only gone to join her mother and father, but also to be with her late brother, LB Love; and sisters, Ella Mae (Love) Horn and Nadine (Love) Wilson; and her youngest son, Walter O’Neal Freeman.

She leaves behind cherished precious memories of love and laughter to her children, daughter, Pearline (Tyrone) Hicks, and son, Harold (Melinda) Parks III. Grandchildren, Jamal Khalif Ali Bey, Shadavia (Calvin) Palmer, Cameron Freeman, Gregory L. Tuggle Jr., Feliecia King, Timothy O’Neal Parks and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends residing in and around the Fort Worth/Dallas metroplex and Covington, Ga. There will be a small family service Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Time and location TBD.