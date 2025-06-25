Obituary: William Lewis Ingram

William Lewis Ingram, of Covington, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the age of 82. He was born on April 17, 1943 in Eatonton, Georgia at home. He retired from the Mead Company after 33 years of service. He was an ordained deacon at Canaan Baptist Church and he worked in the bus ministry for many years and was also a Sunday School teacher. He was a founding member of Newton Baptist Church, as well as a deacon. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and they all loved him too. He will be sorely missed.

Mr. Ingram was preceded in death by his parents, Eula Ella Ayers Ingram and Marvin Alexander Ingram; his son, Brian Keith Ingram; his half-sister, Lucille Mason and two brothers, Roscoe Floyd Ingram and Edward “Ed” Ingram.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Brenda Hamlin Ingram; his daughter, Tammy Henderson (Joel); his daughter-in-law, Sherrie’ Walls Ingram; his grandchildren, Brian Keith Ingram, Jr. (Megan), Brody Kyle Ingram; great-grandchildren, Arria Grace Ingram, Hollis Keith Ingram, Brody Whitehead, and Bo Whitehead; his sisters, Essie Mae Coady (Charlie), Beatrice Coady (Sidney), Ann Vaughn, Lena Houseworth, and Betty Hilliard (Ricky); his brother-in-law’s, Donnie Hamlin (Vickie), and Charles Hamlin (Donna), as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Ingram will be held Saturday, June 28, 2025, 3:00pm, in the chapel at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington, with Pastor Todd Sweat officiating, with interment at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 1:00-2:30pm.