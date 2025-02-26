Obituary: Walter Carl Lemke Jr.

Walter Lemke Jr., 90, of Snellville, GA, passed away on February 20, 2025. Born on October 14, 1934, Walter was a man of God who cherished his faith and the church, a devoted husband, loving father, veteran, and a mason. He served faithfully as a deacon, was an active member of the church choir, and traveled with his wife, Gail, on church bus trips, sharing his love for fellowship and service. Together, they volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and Walter found joy in singing for residents at local nursing homes.

A hardworking man, Walter spent many hours in his workshop, working on lawn mowers, and dedicated his life to supporting his family and community. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gail Lemke; his parents, Inez and Walter Carl Lemke; his sister, Cora Lemke; his granddaughter, Jordan Micaela Jackson; his great-grandson, Blake Lemke; and his brother-in-law, Jerry McKoon.

Walter leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and service. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Ken Jackson of Fletcher, NC; his son and daughter-in-law, Walter C. III (Rick) and Barbara Ann Lemke of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren Amber and Brandon Forney, Kenna Jackson, Kendall Jackson, Zachary Jackson, Rusty Lemke, Danyelle Niedjaco, Tyler and Elizabeth Lemke; and great-grandchildren Olivia Forney, Tucker Lemke, Logan Lemke, Elizabeth Niedjaco, Mikhail Niedjaco, Nyomi Lemke, Zachariah Lemke, Ivy Blake Forney, and Layla Barnes. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.