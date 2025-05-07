Obituary: Vickie Peppers

Victoria (Vickie) Mae Lott Peppers, age 83 of Panama City Beach, FL, formerly of Social Circle, passed away on April 15, 2025. She was born on January 8, 1942 in Putnam County, GA to the late Julia Belle Presley Lott and the late Otis Thomas Lott. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Loy Phillip Peppers.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Greg Spencer; son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Angela Peppers; grandchildren, Christopher Greer, Victoria Greer, Trey Peppers, and Zack Peppers; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Randall Rosser; sister-in-law, Anne Peppers; Uncle, Olin Presley; nephew, Randy Rosser; and many other nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 10th at 3:00 PM at the Social Circle City Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Hughes officiating. There will be a visitation on Saturday May 10th at Meadows Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.