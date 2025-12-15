Obituary: Richard Lyndon Rader

Richard Lyndon Rader, age 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 30, 2025. Richard was born March 29, 1956 in Lenoir, Caldwell County North Carolina to the late Ervin Dennis Rader and Ruth Clark Rader. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his eldest sister Doris Philyaw Palazzolo and his brother Eric Jeffery Rader. He is survived by his wife Carol Templeman Rader; daughter Rachel Leigh Rader and grandson Ryland Logan Rader of Ocala, Florida. step daughter Rebecca Elizabeth Fuldner Barron (husband Eliot) and granddaughter Stella Leigh Fry of Graham, North Carolina, and Sister Grace Rader Weaver of Hickory, NC and eldest brother Edward Rader. Richard was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He had a variety of interest and especially enjoyed music, travel, target shooting and collecting various historical items. He was an active member and twice President of the Rockdale Coin Club. Richard graduated from N.C. State University. Upon graduation he joined the U. S. Navy and served eighteen years as a Chief Engineer on four ships, and as a senior trainer. Richard ended his peacetime military career with the rank of Commander. Richard then enjoyed an extensive career as an Engineer-Supervisor & Coordinator in the medical manufacturing industry working for Greer Laboratories in NC, C.R. Bard in Covington, GA, Merial Corp in Athens, Georgia, worked in St Joseph, Missouri and retired from Fuji Manufacturing in College Station, Texas. The family will receive visitors and have a celebration of Richard's life in the chapel at Wheeler Funeral Home in Covington, GA at 11:00 am on December 15. The family will meet next summer at Black Mountain National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.