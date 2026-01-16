Obituary: Linda McKinley Jones

Ms. Linda McKinley Jones, age 78, of Kennesaw, died Friday, December 5, 2025 at Tranquility Hospice in Marietta, GA. It was her desire to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home, Saturday, January 24, at 2:00 PM. with Mr. Chris Hinson officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, on Saturday, January 24, at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home. Services will be livestreamed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.

Linda was born in Thomaston, GA on August 27, 1947 to the late Annie Laura Blount McKinley and the late James Trice McKinley, Sr. She was a 1965 graduate of R. E. Lee Institute and 1968 graduate of West Georgia College. Linda was a high school math teacher for Newton County High School for 30 years until her retirement. After retirement, she began a First Step program for first time mothers at Newton County General Hospital, where she worked for two years.

In her retirement, she loved going to the beach in Destin, Florida and was so proud of becoming a Grammie to Campbell and Charlie Ann. She loved watching the Georgia Bulldogs play football on Saturday and watching the Atlanta Braves.

She is preceded in death by her brother, James “Jimmy” McKinley, two sisters Becky McKinley McDaniel and Cindy McKinley Culverhouse; brother-in-law Carlton McDaniel, and great niece Laura Virginia Huey.

She is survived by her daughter Annie Laura (Travis) King of Woodstock, GA, two granddaughters Campbell and Charlie Ann King of Woodstock, GA; sister-in-law Glenda McKinley and brother-in-law Greg Culverhouse; nieces Alicia McKinley and Hope (Robert) Huey and nephew Mack (Jackie) Culverhouse; great nieces and nephew Amanda (Jamie) Ray, Mekeyia Huey and Will Huey; great-great niece and nephew Addison and Colton Ray.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Upson Historical Society-Andrews Chapel Fund P.O. Box 363, Thomaston, GA or Thomaston Hospice Foundation 512 South Center Street, Thomaston, GA.

Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.