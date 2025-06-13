Obituary: George Robert Green

George Robert Green, born on July 7th, 1924, lived a remarkable life spanning 100 years. A proud World War II veteran and a dedicated 30-year retiree of Lockheed Martin, passed away surrounded by love and cherished memories. George embodied unwavering faith, patriotism, and generosity giving back to others throughout his journey.

George outlived his four brothers, his devoted wife, his son, and a granddaughter, displaying remarkable resilience throughout his life. He is survived by his loving daughter Sandi, his son-in-law Greg, and his daughter-in-law Ragene, who will forever treasure his memory.

An avid Atlanta Braves fan, George’s days were often brightened by the joys of baseball. He relished the beauty of nature, enjoying fresh air and blue skies during his daily electric scooter rides. His lap dog Dixie, and Bella when she was a puppy, were his constant companions, bringing him great comfort and happiness.

He will be missed but never forgotten while watching over us from his new home.