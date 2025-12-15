Obituary: Carol Marie Davis

MRS. CAROL MARIE DAVIS, age 84, of Little Sand Mt. Community, Summerville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Her residence. A native of Seymore, Conn., She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Schuster Thompson, and a member of the Lutherian Church. In addition to Parents, She was preceded in death by special friend Joey Kowalec.

Surviving are daughters, Paula (Jeff) Cargle and Elizabeth Davis; grandchildren, Harlen and Sara Zeerip; special friends, Paula Reed, Arliss Nelms, and Vicki Cargle.

Graveside and interment service will be held Monday, December 8th, at 1:00 P.M. from the Little Sand Mt. Cemetery with Pastor George Nix officiating.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.