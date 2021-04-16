Nancy Harper Allen, age 71, of Oxford, died April 15, 2021. Mrs. Allen was born September 17, 1949 to the late Leonard and Helen Harper. Survivors include her loving husband, William David (Billy) Allen of Oxford; daughter and beloved son-in-law, Melissa and David Lee Miller of Covington; sisters and brother-in-law, Martha House and Lynn and Sam Cook, all of Covington; and the loves of her life her grandchildren, Jacob Allen Miller of Covington and David Lee II and Hannah Miller of Monroe; nieces, Vickie Goldman, Deborah Stitcher, and Tracy Dawson; nephews, Ryan Cook, William (Bill) Cook, Jr., James Steven Cook and special friends, Mike and Catherine Hodges and several cousins.



A Funeral Service for Mrs. Allen was planned for Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Blake Thomas officiating.

A graveside service was set for Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Sugar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 191 Skeenah Gap Road, in Suches, GA with Rev. Tim Garrett officiating.

Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate or by mail at P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mrs. Allen’s family.

