Michael Lee Smith, age 49, of Fairmount, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home. He was born December 15, 1971 to Gordon and Patricia Smith in Covington, Georgia.

Michael is survived by his wife, Cheryl Marie Little of Fairmount; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeff and Susan Smith of Conyers, Timmy and Connie Smith of Covington; sister and brother-in-law, Sabrina and Dan Wardell of Loganville; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Stephanie Smith of Texas; sister, Melinda Johnson of Oxford; mother-in-law, Rosemary Little of Fairmount. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Smith and his mother, Patricia Huggins.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Waleska Church of God of Prophecy; 127 Dry Pond Road; Canton, GA 30114

A second memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at West End Baptist Church; 455 South Cherokee Road; Social Circle, GA 30025.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.

