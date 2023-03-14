Marci Jo McLaney Hutcheson, of Covington, passed away peacefully at home after a three-year battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the age of 69.



Marci was a graduate of Newton County High School and later attended Berry College. She was a floral designer at her family florist for years and was a talented sought-after freelance designer at multiple flower shops.

Being a grandmother was Marci’s greatest calling, she was adored by all of her grandchildren for her calm, loving spirit. She was always ready to play whatever they desired.

Marci was a devoted member of Berean Baptist Church, a member of the choir and a former Sunday School teacher. Her strong faith in God led her to fight a very brave fight against cancer, she had no doubt about where would spend eternity.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Jo McLaney.

Survivors include her children, Christopher Ryan Marks, Alison Kelly Marks, Wesley Steven Dobbs, Warren Scott Dobbs (Kira); grandchildren, Christopher Collin Marks (Jessica), Emily Elizabeth Marks, Austin Carter Marks, Colton McLaney Mitchell, Asa Garrison Brown, Sydney Karen Dobbs, Nathan Alexander Udo; sister, Sissy McLaney Skipper (Ron); special niece, Lisa Jo Martin and her children, Kennady, Kambrie and Asher.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Hutcheson was held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 12975 Highway 278, in Social Circle, with Pastor Jonathan Banks and Pastor Chris Mitchell officiating. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the church one hour prior to her service, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Berean Baptist Church. A private burial will take place in Lawnwood Memorial Park.

