Lyle Arnold, of Covington, passed away Tuesday July 13, 2021, at the age of 74. Mr. Arnold was a proud patriot, serving in the United States Army from 1965 – 1967, joined the National Guard shortly after his service in 1973, and retired after a 36 year long military career. Additionally, he was employed by BellSouth, and retired after 36 years in 2000. Mr. Arnold was a graduate of Newton County High School, class of 1964. In his spare time, he enjoyed teeing up the greens playing golf. Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Martha Parr Arnold; parents, Edsel and Carrie McDaniel Arnold; and brother, Terry Arnold.



Mr. Arnold is survived by his sons, Robert L. Arnold, Jr. (Marrianne), Stephen Matthew Arnold (Dana Beth Miller); grandchildren, Emily Grace Arnold, R. Logan Arnold; twin brother, Lynn Arnold (Rita); brother, Michael Arnold (Brenda); sister-in-law, Leslie Parr; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Arnold will be held Sunday, July 18, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Bishop David Shipp officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Baptist M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1301 Palm Avenue, in Jacksonville, Florida, or your favorite charity.

