Louise M. McMichael passed away June 27, 2020 at the age of 97 in Rogers, Ark., where she was a resident of the Innisfree Senior Living facility.

She was born June 25, 1923 in Birmingham, Ala., the daughter of Thomas Allen Mason and Lorena Conn Mason. She is preceded in death by her husband, Maj. Jack S. McMichael, who was born and raised in Covington, in which vicinity many family members still remain. Together, Jack and Louise shared 29 years of service in the U.S. Army in Germany and the continental United States. Despite their wide travels, they often returned to Covington.

She is survived by her four children, Rick S. McMichael of Duncanville, Texas; Scott R. McMichael of Newport News, Va.; Dana L. McMichael of Austin, Texas; and Cindy Sigmon of Rogers, Ark. She was further blessed with seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held by J. C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home, in Covington, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9. She will be interred beside her husband at Lovejoy Cemetery.