Lottie Shropshire Portwood, of Oxford, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the age of 89.

Mrs. Portwood was a devout Christian and heavily involved member of the First Baptist Church of Covington. She had a big heart for others and volunteered as an Auxiliary for the Newton County Hospital. Mrs. Portwood loved baking in her spare time and was famous for her delicious tea cake cookies. Additionally, she enjoyed playing cards, music, and singing. Mrs. Portwood was a phenomenal seamstress and always made sure she was fixed up and dressed nice before leaving her home. She was a true southern lady that was tough as nails and kind as could be.

Mrs. Portwood cherished spending time with her sisters and her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Portwood; parents, Henry and Lottie Mae Shropshire; sisters, Annie Hoover, Francis Rooks, Jean Adams; and brothers, Glen Shropshire, Henry Shropshire.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Daniel (Tony); granddaughter, Lisa Chasteen (Allen); great-granddaughter, Brittany Daniel; great-grandson, Hunter Henderson; sister, Sue Freeman and family; nieces, Tammy Blankenship (Shane), Barbara Thompson; nephew, Tim Adams (Shelly); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Portwood was held Saturday, December 31, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street NW, in Covington, with Dr. Cody McNutt and Pastor Tim Barnes officiating, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington. Friends were invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, on Friday, December 30, from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. and 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Mrs. Portwood will lie in state at the church one hour prior to her service from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 P.M.

