Mr. Larry Smith, age 76, a lifelong resident of Newton County passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Porterdale on May 8, 1944 to Ollie and Eddis Smith who have preceded him in death. Mr. Smith proudly served in the United States Army. He owned and operated Larry Smith Grading and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed golf, hunting, gambling, he loved the beach and the pool and his favorite past time was being with his family. Mr. Smith was one of 13 children and was not only preceded in death by his parents but also 9 of his siblings. He is survived by his wife Kelley Smith of Covington, his children Vivian and Joel Robinson of Conyers, Bubba Smith of Eatonton, Teresa and Robert Bowden of Monticello, Elizabeth and Jeff Brake of Jackson, Ramona and Steve Nicholson of Loganville, Candance Shellnutt of California, Kimberly and Chris Stephens of Monroe, T.J. and Kelly Gay of Covington, and Connie and Donnell Delaney of Conyers. Mr. Smith is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and his remaining siblings Beverly Kanda, Joe Smith, and Terry Smith along with a host of other family and close friends. Graveside services for Mr. Smith will be held at 2 o’clock Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Zion Church Cemetery with Reverend Don Hardison officiating. The family will offer a drop in visitation with social distancing limitation from 5:00PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home 2157 East Street SE, Covington, GA 30014.



