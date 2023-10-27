Mr. Larry Gilbert Adams, age 91 of Ellijay, passed away on Sunday, October 22th, 2023 at the Sunshine Manor Personal Care in Ellijay.

Larry was born on December 25th, 1931 in Atlanta, GA to Benson William Adams and Ruby Mae Piper Adams. Larry was a kind man who never met a stranger. He loved his family, his friends, and his country – having served proudly in the United States Navy. Larry not only served his country in the armed forces but also at home, where he worked for many years as a civil engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams is preceded in death by his wife, Coral Faye Davis Adams; son, Timothy Ray Adams; brothers, John Ellis Adams, Benson Carrol Adams, Roscoe Wilson “Bill” Adams; and sisters, Roberta Claire Adams - Ridling and Mary Frances Adams-Burch.

Survivors include her loving son, Gregory Scott Adams of Ellijay.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 30th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with David Feathers, Chaplin of the Appalachian Health officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington.

Following the service, the family will receive friends at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to a charity of your choice or the Ellijay Chapter of the Lions Club in memory of Mr. Larry Adams.

