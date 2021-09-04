Mrs. Larcina Starr Brown, the daughter of the late Henry Florence Starr, Sr. and Arlena Benton Starr, was born the second child out of seven children in Covington, Georgia on October 6, 1944. Mrs. Brown entered eternal rest on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the age of 76 after a long illness.



Mrs. Brown was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, godmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Those left to cherish her memory are: her daughter Twanda S. Brown; grandsons Javaris J. Brown, Sharodrick J. Brown, Jontavius C. Brown, Marqavia Q. Height and Antonio D. Brown; grandchildren Makia Brown, Sharodrick Brown, Jr., Jaylin Robinson, Kylie Brown, Braylen Cody, Justus Brown, Jacayden Brown, Karter Brown, Zion Brown, Rylan Brown and Jayden Brown; sisters Sally (Basket) Colbert, Rosie Craig and Thelma (Ray) Nolley; brothers Roger (Angela) Starr and Willie (Evonne) Starr; aunt Inez Benton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life Services were held Friday, September 3, 2021, 2:00 pm at Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church Memorial Gardens in Covington, Georgia. Funeral arrangements were left to the care of Lester Lackey and Sons Funeral Home.