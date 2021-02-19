Kevin Andrew McLoughlin, 48, of Covington, Georgia, passed away, January 28, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, to Kevin Patrick and Mary Ann (Lapinski) McLoughlin. Kevin was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who love him.



Growing up in Dunwoody, Georgia, Kevin enjoyed playing sports and skateboarding. Kevin graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1990. Afterwards, he attended Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta, Georgia. Kevin held several positions in Hydraulic Repairs and Sales.

Kevin moved to Covington, Georgia, as a young adult. He enjoyed decorating his house for Halloween and Christmas.

Kevin’s hobbies included biking, kayaking, swimming, and hiking. He would often enjoy these activities with friends from a Conyers Meetup Group.

Kevin was a big fan of the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Atlanta United. He volunteered directing the floats at the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, as well as the Children’s Health Care of Atlanta Christmas Parade.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Patrick McLoughlin. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann McLoughlin of Dunwoody; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Elizabeth and Thomas Wood of Atlanta, Catherine Susanne and Ken Robin of Duluth; brother and sister-in-law, John Patrick and Melissa McLoughlin of Dunwoody; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kevin’s name to the American Kidney Fund.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.peachtreecremation.com.