Kathi Bailey, age 68, of Covington passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. She was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Santa Clara to Jack Stoll and Margurite Fidiam who have preceded her in death. Ms. Bailey grew up in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz, California. She graduated high school in Santa Clara, California and was a graduate of Caribrillo College in Soquel, California. Kathi was an avid reader, she enjoyed games, traveling, and the Ice Capades. She was a nurse and Kathi proudly served in the United States Army and retired from nursing at Dominican Hospital in 2013. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Robin Marie Brace.

Ms. Bailey is survived by her sisters Denise Hemmingson and her husband Bob of Burkburnett, Texas and Debby Crum and her husband Keith of Mansfield, Georgia along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10 o’clock Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home from 9 until 10 a.m. prior to the service of Wednesday. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.