Kara Nicole Massey Baker of Hillsboro passed this life in an automobile accident on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the age of 30. The family received friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Friday, June 25. Graveside Services immediately followed at Prairie Plains Methodist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Kara, a native of Atlanta, GA, was the daughter of Ronnie Massey and Angela Kersey. Kara was a very loving and thoughtful person. At the age of 20, she donated a kidney to a family friend. She and her husband, Luke had recently relocated from Georgia to the Hillsboro area and were expecting their first child, Lily. She was very excited about being a mother. Kara and Luke had a special relationship and she often referred to him as “Her Person”. She enjoyed gardening, reading and playing the piano. She loved music and had a lovely voice. She loved her dogs, Chewy, Timber and Hank and her cat, Pumpkin.

Kara was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bobby Crawford and her grandfather-in-law, Curtis Baker.

She is survived by her husband, Luke Baker of Hillsboro; father, Ronnie Massey (Ashlie) of Covington, GA; mother, Angela Kersey of Jesup, GA; Grandmother, Loretta Crawford of Nahunta, GA; In-laws, Steve and Betsy Baker of Covington, GA; grandmother-in-law, Susan Mitchell of Covington, GA; sisters, Hayli Massey and Oliyvia Monteagudo, both of Athens, GA and Anyka and Cadyn Massey, both of Covington, GA; brother-in-law, Matthew Baker (Emily) of Athens, GA and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P O Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

